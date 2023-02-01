Denver police investigating report of shots fired near DU campus

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a report of shots fired near the University of Denver campus, and passersby may see a large police presence near the southwest corner of the campus.

DU Campus Safety tweeted at 9:52 a.m. that it was investigating a report of shots fired along the 2400 block of S. William Street, near the intersection with E. Wesley Avenue. The intersection is about a block southwest of the DU campus.

The investigation is ongoing and a shooting had not been confirmed. As of 10:23 a.m., the Denver Police Department said it was still working to determine if any shots were fired.

A Denver7 reporter at the scene said officers were asking neighbors to stay inside. Police were on a loudspeaker saying, "Come on out with your hands up. We want to get you some help."

A tactical unit is at the scene.

Campus Safety has asked the public to stay clear of the area.

This i s a developing story and will be updated.