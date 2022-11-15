Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police investigating report of kidnapping at W. 26th Avenue, Grove Street

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police in Denver
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 13:54:13-05

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a report of a kidnapping between Interstate 25 and Sloan Lake, though few details are available as of now.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that it had received a report of a kidnapping near W. 26th Avenue and Grove Street, which is near Federal Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area and spoke with several people in the area.

As of 11:50 a.m., police are working to understand what happened.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 11am

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-wxalert.png

Check latest weather, traffic conditions | Watch Live stream news