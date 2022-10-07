Denver police investigating homicide after body found in Highline Canal

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a homicide after a person was found deceased on Friday in the Highline Canal.

Shortly after noon, the Denver Police Department announced it was investigating an outdoor death in the canal near Picadilly Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.



A few hours later, around 3:30 p.m., police said the case is a homicide.

The victim is a Black man, but no other details were available on his identity. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his name and cause of death.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.