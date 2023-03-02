Watch Now
Denver police investigating fatal shooting north of Cherry Creek State Park

Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:01:23-05

A man died after a shooting near the Denver-Aurora line north of Cherry Creek State Park early Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department tweeted around 2 a.m. that its officers were investigating a shooting along the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue. One man was found at the scene. He died of his injuries.

Police said that "all involved parties" have been identified. No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing. No other details were available.

