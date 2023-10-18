Watch Now
Denver police investigating early morning homicide on North Broadway

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 18, 2023
DENVER — Denver police are investigating a homicide from early Wednesday morning along North Broadway.

The Denver Police Department said around 3 a.m. that they were responding to a shooting along the 2300 block of North Broadway. At the scene, they found one injured person.

The person was pronounced deceased later in the morning Wednesday. The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the individual's identification and cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

