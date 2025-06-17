Crash involving shuttle bus near Denver International Airport injures 5 people

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a crash at Jackson Gap Street and E. 71st Avenue, about two miles from the Denver International Airport.

The crash is not on Peña Boulevard, but is about a half mile south. It is on airport property.



A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said they received a call about the crash at 9:49 a.m. Police have determined that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

An airport spokesperson told Denver7 that one of the vehicles is a Fine Airport Parking shuttle bus, which rolled on its side. The airport's on-site fire department responded to the scene, he added. Five people were transported to the hospital. Police said two had serious injuries.

No other details were available about the cause of the crash or any injuries, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.