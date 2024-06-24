Denver police investigate report of shots fired downtown, issue shelter in place

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a report of shots fired downtown Monday and have closed off roads and issued a shelter-in-place.

Police closed a one-block radius in the 1700 block of Curtis Street and issued a shelter-in-place for people there.

Police believe the suspect is barricaded in the area and officers are working to contact them, the department said on social media.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.