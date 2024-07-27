Denver police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that involved a motorcycle early Saturday morning.
It happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Chestnut Place, according to a Denver police X post sent at 2:53 a.m.
At least one person was killed in the crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises.