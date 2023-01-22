Denver police investigate fatal crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash near the University of Denver campus early Sunday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, according to a DPD tweet sent at 2:54 a.m.
One of the drivers was pronounced deceased on scene. A second driver sustained serious injuries.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
