Denver police investigate fatal crash

Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 22, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash near the University of Denver campus early Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, according to a DPD tweet sent at 2:54 a.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced deceased on scene. A second driver sustained serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

