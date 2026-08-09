Denver police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Tower Road

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened sometime before 11 p.m. near Tower Road and 69th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking outside a crosswalk. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police did not say whether the vehicle remained at the scene or whether any citations were issued.

Additional details were not released as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to identify the victim after next of kin have been notified.