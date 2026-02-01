Denver police investigate 2 separate fatal crashes that injured 3 others

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate fatal vehicle crashes that injured three others early Sunday morning.

The first crash involved a single vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 and N. Tennyson Street.

Police said one person was killed in this crash, but no other details were released. The identity of the victim is not known.

The second crash occurred about an hour later and involved three vehicles.

It happened at the intersection of S. Sheridan Boulevard and Morrison Road, leaving one person dead.

Three other people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

The fatal victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced at the scene, police said.

Police have not provided additional information regarding these incidents.