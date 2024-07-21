Watch Now
Denver police: Intruder shot, killed after resident returns home

KMGH
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 21, 2024

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left an alleged intruder dead near the University of Denver campus early Sunday morning.

Police said a resident of a home in the 2300 block of E. Evans Avenue was surprised by an intruder while they were returning home around 1 a.m.

The resident shot the man, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the resident is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

The identity of the alleged intruder will be released at a later time.

