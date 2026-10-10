Denver police division chief, husband placed on leave after disciplinary investigation

DENVER — Denver Police Division Chief Magen Dodge and Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge have been placed on paid administrative leave following a disciplinary investigation.

The decision comes after Chief Dodge and Sgt. Dodge received a Contemplation of Discipline letter recommending disciplinary action following a sustained policy violation, according to a statement Saturday from the Department of Public Safety.

“The steps taken today are consistent with standard procedures, including having the Office of Independent Monitor review the draft findings and penalty recommendations,” said Brent Weisberg, Department of Public Safety communications director.

According to the statement, both have the right to a pre-disciplinary hearing, where they will be allowed to “present any mitigating facts they want considered before a final order is imposed.”

The Department of Public Safety’s Public Integrity Division handled the investigations in conjunction with an outside independent investigator to avoid any conflict of interest and to maintain neutrality.