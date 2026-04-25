Denver Police Department officer shoots suspect at apartment complex near Quincy and Quebec

DENVER — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a Denver Police Department officer at an apartment complex near Quincy and Quebec, early Saturday morning.

No officers were injured, according to Denver Police.

Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas said officers responded to 4363 S. Quebec St. after being called for an armed confrontation he said may have been a carjacking.

Chief Thomas said when officers arrived on scene, they came across and individual believed to be involved and confronted them.

"That person responded by firing a round at the officers. Fortunately the officers were not struck. They did return fire, one officer fired a number of shots from a rifle striking the individual," Chief Thomas said.

Denver7 will continue to follow this story as it develops.