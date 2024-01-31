Watch Now
Denver Police Department officer accused of striking juvenile who was in his custody

Denver Police shooting
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 18:42:34-05

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department has been charged with harassment after allegedly striking a juvenile who was in his custody.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the misdemeanor charge against Dat Truong, 32, on Wednesday. Truong allegedly struck a juvenile who was in custody on Nov. 3 near Interstate 225 and E. Colfax Avenue, the district attorney's office.

His next court date is set for March 5.

The Denver Police Department said Truong joined their force in 2014. He was recently assigned as an officer in the special operations division, DPD said.

On Nov. 6, he was placed in a non-patrol assignment and will remain there as the case moves forward.

DPD said its administrative review will begin after the criminal case is adjudicated.

No other details on this case were immediately available.

