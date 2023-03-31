Watch Now
Denver police asking for tips in connection with man's death in Park Avenue West apartment

Denver Police Department
Patrick Lane, pictured, was found deceased in his apartment at 3440 Park Avenue West on March 28.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:10:32-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are working to determine what led to a man's death after his body was found in his apartment on Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department tweeted on Tuesday evening that officers were investigating a death at the Renaissance Riverfront Lofts along the 3400 block of Park Avenue West.

No other details were available that day.

On Friday morning, police identified the deceased as 54-year-old Patrick Lane. His body was found in his apartment, police said.

They determined this was a homicide case and are now asking the public for any information they may have on Lane's death.

As of Friday morning, nobody had been arrested in connection with this crime. No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can stay anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000. The phone line is open 24/7.

