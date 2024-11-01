Denver police arrest man for investigation of second-degree murder after woman's death

DENVER — A man was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder on Thursday after a woman was found dead in a Denver apartment.

On Oct. 20 around 10:20 p.m., a person called 911 to report a disturbance and possible drug-related emergency medical situation at an apartment along the 800 block of N. Acoma Street, the Denver Police Department said. The caller said the disturbance involved a man who was near the entrance to the apartment.

First responders arrived at the scene, where they found the man. Before asked first responders "to check on his friend" inside the apartment before he was transported to a hospital. The authorities went into the apartment and found Natalia Carter, 35, deceased.

The Office of the Medical Examiner determined during an autopsy that she had multiple injuries, including internal ones, that were "consistent with significant trauma."

On Oct. 31, the man who police officers first contacted at the scene before he was brought to the hospital was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder. He was identified as Angel Armijo, 31.

Because this is an active investigation, police have not released any other information about the homicide. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.