Denver police arrest 2 people suspected in shooting, kidnapping of infant

DENVER — Two people have been arrested amid a shooting and kidnapping investigation in Denver, police announced on Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said 53-year-old Stephen Harper and 39-year-old Tiffany Earvin were arrested in this case.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., DPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment at 2300 Court Place. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

They also discovered a woman in the apartment, and learned that the two shooting suspects had taken her baby and fled the scene, police said.

Officers began looking for the infant and two suspects and were able to quickly find them in a neighboring residential building. The baby was not hurt, but was brought to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspects were both arrested. They have been identified as Harper and Earvin. They are being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree kidnapping, police said. The district attorney's office will determine formal charges.

Police said the people involved in this incident knew each other and had a history of conflicts.

No other details were available as of publishing time.