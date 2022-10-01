Watch Now
Denver police announce arrest in brutal killing of 14-year-old boy

Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 01, 2022
DENVER — Police in Denver announced Saturday the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection with the brutal murder of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon in August.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence in a felony crime, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to Denver police.

JoJo died of a gunshot wound, multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries, according to the office of the medical examiner.

The teen was found dead near a baseball field at the rec center at 9200 West Saratoga Place, in southwest Denver, around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

Denver police said they obtained an arrest warrant Friday, and officers located and took the suspect into custody Friday night in southwest Denver.

In a news release, police thanked the members of the community who shared tips that led investigators to the suspect.

The department plans to hold a press briefing about the case Saturday evening.

