Denver police adopt new robot dog to help with bomb and SWAT calls

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has a new tool for dealing with bomb scares and SWAT calls.

The department announced Wednesday that a new robotic “dog” has joined the ranks.

The remote-controlled robot has legs that can navigate stairs and recover from falls.

It's equipped with cameras and communication equipment, and its arm is capable of opening doors and lifting objects.

“The Denver Police Department is thrilled to have this tool to increase officer safety by utilizing the robot to enter into potentially life-ending situations – protecting the lives of our community and our officers,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas in a news release. “This new robot also demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to provide public safety services in innovative ways.”

The department said that the robot will be used to inspect and remove suspicious or explosive items, conduct a preliminary search of a building after a search warrant is obtained, and inspect areas where potentially hazardous materials are or may be present.

Grants from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) and North Central All-Hazards Region (NCR) of Colorado paid for the $328,000 robot, according to DPD.