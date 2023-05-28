Denver organization focusing on preventing youth violence this summer

DENVER — Data from law enforcement agencies across the nation shows crime tends to rise during the months of June, July and August with school out, but a Denver organization is working to prevent that from happening this summer.

The studio is where Zurae Guillory likes to spend much of his time creating music.

For him, it’s an escape from the sometimes hard realities of life.

“Sometimes in the morning I hear gunshots. It’s hard for me to sleep,” said Guillory. “I turn a corner, I see people just fighting…It’s just sad because it happens every day. You know, a lot of people get killed every day.”

Studio time is one of the many things the Struggle of Love Foundation offers to young people like Guillory.

They also provide jobs through their youth employment program.

“Once my friends started bringing me here more, I just I just came around every day,” said Guillory. “I stick around. They helped me out and they gave me a job.”

Guillory’s job is to help other young people who come into contact with the foundation through its other programs, including Night Moves, a program for teens that’s held every other Friday night at the Montbello Recreation Center.

It’s a role that will become more important in the weeks ahead.

Data from law enforcement agencies across the nation shows crime tends to rise during the summer months.

There are several reasons for this, including more social gatherings and longer days.

Another reason is that school is out and young people are left without school-related activities that keep them occupied and out of trouble.

According to data from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, June, July, and August had the highest reports of violent crime last year.

About a quarter of that crime was committed by people under the age of 24, according to the data.

“These kids, they go through problems and then they get judged, and people kind of like shoo them away,” said Elon Hodge, who wears several hats for the Struggle of Love Foundation.

Hodge says most young people just need to know someone cares for them.

“Some people just need somebody to help be there, motivate them, and push them to that next level,” said Hodge.

The programs offered by the foundation have certainly helped Guillory.



“Just to know that there are more opportunities like this in the future,” said Guillory, who now attends community college in Aurora. “I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful to be here right now.

And the foundation hopes their other programs, including a summer camp for teens in June, will help other young people stay out of trouble this summer and stay focused on their dreams.

