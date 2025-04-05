Denver officer killed in 1925 honored with memorial sign 100 years later

DENVER — A century after he was shot and killed while patrolling northeast Denver, Officer James Shannon was remembered in a powerful way.

Law enforcement and community members gathered Friday to unveil a new memorial sign at the site where Shannon lost his life on April 4, 1925. The 26-year-old officer was investigating a nearby holdup when he approached a man who appeared intoxicated. Shannon confiscated one firearm from the suspect, but the man was carrying a second gun, which he used to fatally shoot Shannon in the heart during a struggle.

Denver Police Museum Denver Police Officer James Shannon

“The average age that an officer dies in the line of duty is 30,” said Michael Hesse, president of the Denver Police Museum. “So many times, like Officer Shannon, they don’t have an opportunity to have kids.”

Shannon’s killer was arrested later that night and later sentenced to life in prison. Though Shannon died just weeks shy of his first wedding anniversary, his story has lived on; both within his family and through the Denver Police Museum’s ongoing memorial efforts.

The Denver Police Museum Officer James Shannon's funeral (1925)

Since its founding in 1859, the Denver Police Department has lost 78 officers in the line of duty. The museum has placed about 40 memorial signs throughout the city at the locations where those officers died.

“We hope when people see these signs, it just serves as a reminder to them,” Hesse said.

Shannon’s memorial drew several generations of relatives, including great-great-niece Jenni Steinbach.

“I’ve always heard we had a fallen officer in the family, and he was always known as a hero,” she said. “It’s really great to know we now have a place to come and remember him.”

Richard Butler

“He was just so young when his life was taken,” said Catherine Bullock, Shannon’s grandniece. “Our dad was named after him. He’s always been a hero in our family.”

The memorial sign project is funded by a combination of donations from community members, police officers, and students. Criminal justice students at Colorado Early College in Denver have raised money for more than 10 signs so far.

“When we’re honoring fallen officers, it’s like bringing them back; spreading the word about who they were,” said Joseline Banuelos, a student at CEC Early College.

Vanessa Arreola, another student, said the class not only offers college credit through the Community College of Denver, but also real-world connections. Their teacher, Stacey Hervey, is a former police officer who brings hands-on experience into the classroom.

“She’s awesome,” Arreola said. “She’s always tailoring the class to help us succeed.”

Richard Butler

Officer Shannon’s memorial will be installed this month at the intersection of Williams Street and Bruce Randolph Avenue, where his life was cut short while serving the city. The work to honor Denver’s fallen continues.

“We’ve done about 40 of the 78,” Hesse said. “And we’re continuing to go back.”