Denver nonprofit We Don't Waste expanding space to help give beyond Thanksgiving

The organization connects potentially wasted calories in the Denver metro to food pantries, congregate feeding sites, schools and more
Despite all the work that goes into making Thanksgiving dinner, millions of pounds of food goes to waste every year. Denver7 photojournalist John Henderson introduces us to one Denver organization working on expanding to fill the food gap.
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 23, 2023
DENVER — A Denver nonprofit with a mission to fill the food waste gap is expanding, hoping to give to the community beyond Thanksgiving Day.

Since 2009, Arlan Preblud has been helping connect potentially wasted calories in the Denver metro to food pantries, congregate feeding sites, schools and more. But as the years have passed, however, he has only seen that need increase.

“There’s a constant demand for what we do. The demand that we experience over holidays increases each and every year,” Preblud said.

That growing demand is why We Don’t Waste moved their operations from their previous 11,000-square foot building to a new, 30,000-square foot facility on the north side of the city.

A classroom for community food education, expanded fridge and freezer space, and secured, covered parking for trucks are just some of the upgrades Preblud is looking forward to utilizing.

“Unfortunately, there are no days off for hunger," said Preblud. “People who are food insecure are hungry most of the time.”

Preblud said the plan is to ramp operations back up on Monday, Nov. 27 to continue the work following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Denver nonprofit We Don't Waste expanding space to help give beyond Thanksgiving

