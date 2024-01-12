Denver metro to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with various events throughout the weekend

DENVER — Organizations across the Denver metro are hosting events throughout the weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora from 11 a.m. until noon. The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance will host a service to honor Black community leaders Sunday afternoon.

“Our keynote speaker is Congressman Joe Neguse. We're honoring Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, for the great job and the things that he did right here in this great state of Colorado with the CU Buffs,” said Bishop Jerry Demmer, a representative of the Alliance. “The Reverend Dr. Syl Morgan-Smith, one of our pioneers right here in Colorado, will also be honored. As well as former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.”

Demmer said the event will focus on how Dr. King’s leadership has inspired leaders of today.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, he didn't just fight for Black people, African Americans. He did that for every ethnicity, every ethnicity. And that's why it's an ecumenical service. It isn't just about Baptist or Catholic or, you know, Methodist. It's about all people coming together — Black, white, brown — coming together to say we have a right to be treated as humans. That's the way we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, remembering his legacy,” Demmer said.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission will host it’s annual Marade on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. in Denver’s City Park. The National Western Stock Show will host the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo Monday night at 6 p.m

