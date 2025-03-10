Denver metro nonprofit Embracing Nonviolence seeks to bring community together

DENVER – A new Denver-metro nonprofit venture called Embracing Nonviolence has a goal of bringing community members from different backgrounds together to talk about the issues their communities are facing.

“We are operating under the auspices of the Colorado nonprofit Development Center as our fiscal sponsor so that we can stay focused on bringing the work of the organization to the community. We are dedicated to wanting to provide ideas, information, education, formation, to people across the Denver Metro area on the teachings of Gandhi, of Dr. King, for use today in these troubling times,” said Daniel Mondragon, founding director of Embracing Nonviolence.

Mondragon said he was inspired to create the non-profit after the murder of George Floyd.

“Dr King called it the 'beloved community'. Let's build the beloved community. Where all are welcome. Where all are valued, and have a place at the table. Anyone that has that mindset, we want to come together to say, how can we support one another, and to pay attention to things going on in the community that are diminishing that outcome,” said Mondragon.

“We start off with a small group or large group presentations to give people the opportunity in a safe space to unpack their concerns, their fears, their feeling, where they have the opportunity to share with one another and to be able to hear a little bit about what Dr. King taught about, and how we can utilize non violence today to to address the situations going on," added Mondragon.

Mondragon said people of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome, as long as they are committed to non-violence.