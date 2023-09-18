Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's proposed 2024 budget aims to revitalize downtown

DENVER — Vibrant, affordable and safe are the goals of Mayor Mike Johnston's 2024 budget proposal. The mayor has identified five priorities, which are an affordable Denver, safe neighborhoods, revitalizing downtown, making Denver more environmentally friendly, and housing for everyone.

Part of revitalizing downtown Denver is focusing on the 16th Street Mall's future.

Mayor Johnston said downtown Denver has one of the highest commercial vacancy rates in the country. The proposed budget invests $58 million in downtown revitalization.

"We know that a vibrant city starts with a vibrant downtown," Johnston said at a press conference where he outlined the proposal. "We want to convert downtown Denver from being a centralized business district to being a centralized neighborhood district, a place where people like to live and spend all their time working and playing and living together.”

The money slated for revitalizing downtown includes funding for an extended tree canopy along 16th Street Mall and new pedestrian spaces, as well as stabilizing businesses that have been impacted by construction and attracting new ones. It would also aim to ensure the success of the Convention Center in both operations and maintenance.

On Sunday, Denver7 went to the 16th Street Mall and asked people what would encourage them to visit the mall more often. Many said local shops, live music, or outdoor spaces for pedestrians to gather.

