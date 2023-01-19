Watch Now
Denver man sues Catholic church, paroled ex-priest over alleged sexual abuse

Scott Verti alleges Timothy Evans sexually assaulted him more than 100 times between 1998 and 2003
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:26:14-05

DENVER — Scott Verti hopes a lawsuit will begin to remedy a long-held regret.

The 37-year-old Denver man on Thursday sued former Catholic priest Timothy Evans, the Archdiocese of Denver and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish over allegations that Evans sexually assaulted Verti at the Fort Collins church two decades ago.

Evans was convicted of abusing other boys in 2007, but Verti didn’t come forward as a victim at that time, staying behind the scenes even as Evans was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. But when Verti saw that Evans had been released from prison in 2020, Verti was ready to take action.

“It didn’t feel right that he was out and about,” Verti said. “I always regretted not coming forward at the time of his first conviction. This was an opportunity to solve that regret.”

