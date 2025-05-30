Denver man sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for post office burglary, other crimes

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with a post office burglary and other crimes.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, Zachary Robert Rodrick Jones, 36, burglarized the Dacono post office on April 6, 2022. The post office's door was pried open, and several items were stolen, including a computer terminal, a laptop, a scanner, two printers, a U.S. Postal Service jacket, nine keys, two "genuine postal service keys," seven employee personnel files, and a binder containing postal applications.

Jones was contacted by inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service on May 1. The USAO said Jones had the service key, personnel files, and applications from the Dacono post office. He was also in possession of other postal property.

Investigators located stolen personal and business mail, as well as a Smith & Wesson handgun. Jones was a convicted felon at the time and was prohibited from having a firearm, according to the USAO.

“Protecting the integrity of the U.S. mail and ensuring the safety and security of the U.S. Postal Service, its employees, and its customers is core to the mission of the United States Postal Inspection Service,” said Denver Division Acting Inspector in Charge Steve Hodges in a statement. “This sentencing serves as a reminder that postal inspectors work tirelessly day in and day out to bring to justice those who seek to do harm to the U.S. Postal Service.”

Jones pleaded guilty to burglary of a United States post office, possession of stolen mail, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison

“The public entrusts the U.S. Postal Service with the safe handling of valuable and important mail,” said Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell in a statement. “Criminals who undermine that trust will be prosecuted.”