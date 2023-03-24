Denver man sentenced following eighth domestic violence-related conviction

DENVER — A man was sentenced on his eighth domestic violence conviction on Friday after his girlfriend was found dead in their Denver residence in 2020.

On Friday, Judge Michael Spear sentenced Thomas Joseph Garcia, 41, to 20 years in the Department of Corrections after his January conviction of attempted second-degree, first-degree assault by strangulation, and second-degree assault in connection with the death of Karen Morales, 38.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of 67 years based on Garcia's violent actions and prior record.

This case marked his eighth domestic violence conviction with seven different women.

Denver Police Department

On Jan. 23, 2020 around 9:30 p.m., Garcia called 911 to report that he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, Morales, while they were drinking and she was not breathing. He said she was bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. Garcia then hung up the phone.

The Denver Combined Communications Center was able to call him back, and he confirmed Morales was not breathing.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, which was along the 2500 block of S. University Boulevard, and found Morales on an air mattress. Garcia has apparent blood stains on his clothing.

Morales had a ligature mark across her neck, a large laceration on her forehead, lacerations and bruising around her mouth, and bruising on her face. Medical personnel noted that her jaw was in rigor, which indicated that she had been deceased for some time.

Investigators found a long belt under her neck. She was pronounced deceased at 9:33 p.m.

Police also noticed damaged furniture and apparent blood splatter throughout the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

At the time, Garcia was on probation after pleading guilty to menacing on June 28, 2018. That case also involved domestic violence with a different woman.

Garcia was arrested around 10 p.m. on the same day he called 911.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner was not able to determine a cause of death for Morales.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office ultimately charged Garcia with attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

On Jan. 17, a jury found Garcia guilty on all counts. They also found that each act was one of domestic violence, according to the district attorney's office.

Judge Spear sentenced Garcia to 20 years, plus an additional two years in the 2018 menacing case.

Morales' niece, Christine Casados, said her aunt was much more than a domestic violence victim. She described her as a "beautiful, energetic woman who was actively moving toward her goal of the best version of herself, with a loving heart."

"At this point we can only hope and pray that along with the women he victimized, Karen was his last victim and (there) will be no others that will suffer at his hands ever again," Casados said. "We will always have a heart for women who are hoping for a way out, and are praying for all of them hurting today, as well as hoping for stricter laws on domestic violence offenders."

The district attorney's office reported that strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence, with 10% of violent deaths in the United States attributable to strangulation. Most victims are women.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.