Denver man provides makeshift kitchens for immigrant families at city shelters

'My Mother's Kitchen' created by Arthur Infante has been a saving grace for several new immigrant families over the past six months.
Denver7
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 18:01:44-04

For the past six months, a Denver man has been helping to ensure new immigrant families have access to home-cooked meals.

Since November, Arthur Infante said he has been building makeshift kitchens for newcomers who were living at encampments throughout the city.

“I know if I was in their shoes, it would be amazing to have somebody help," said Infante.

Kitchen city shelter

Earlier this month, after the last encampment Infante was helping out was cleared in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, families were taken to a shelter off Zuni.

Infante connected with city staff who allowed him to put up a makeshift kitchen in the shelter's parking lot.

He said about 8-10 families use the shelter daily for lunch and dinner.

48th and Fox encampment
December 2022: Infante put up a make-shift kitchen at an immigrant encampment located on 48th and Fox Streets.

"I just bring in ingredients and they do the rest," said Infante. "When they can cook for themselves, it gives them a sense of dignity, pride."

Infante's efforts are also a way he keeps his late mother Connie's memory alive.

“My mom was always cooking for people. This is just a way to honor her. So it's, it's just called 'My Mother's Kitchen.' And all it is is a place where you can cook," he said.

Aleinis Ochoa, who recently immigrated from Venezuela two weeks ago said she and the other shelter guests make sure to keep the kitchen clean and organized.

“Truthfully we are so thankful for what he does for us," Ochoa said in Spanish.

There's no timeframe for how long the kitchen will be set up but Infante said he will continue supporting these families as best he can.

