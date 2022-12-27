Denver man facing hate crime charges after making homophobic, racist remarks, police say

SAN RAMON, Calif. — A Denver man was arrested in California after making "homophobic and racist" remarks at two people sitting inside an In-N-Out Burger in California.

On Saturday, a man and woman were filming a TikTok video inside an In-N-Out Burger at 2270 San Ramon Valley Boulevard in San Ramon, California. A man approached the victims "unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant," the San Ramon Police Department said.

In the video, the suspect is heard harassing the man and asking if he was Kim Jong Un's boyfriend.

After learning about the video, San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson reached out to multiple accounts on social media to try to identify the victims and the suspect.

One of the victims connected with police after this.

The police department launched a criminal investigation.

On Monday afternoon, San Ramon police located and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of committing a hate crime.

Krah has two open cases in Colorado. The Denver Police Department arrested him on an assault charge on Nov. 18 after he allegedly "intentionally rammed and pinned (a) victim in between the car and wall" along the 1700 block of Bassett Street in Denver, according to his arrest affidavit. He also was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a domestic violence case, according to court documents.