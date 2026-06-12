Denver man convicted of child sex crimes on the run after failing to appear for verdict hearing, police say

DENVER — A Denver man who was set to hear his conviction on more than a handful of child sex crime-related charges is on the run, and Denver police are asking for your help to find him.

Carl Avery failed to appear for a verdict hearing in Denver District Court after a jury of his peers convicted him on a total of six charges, including patronizing of a child prostitute and distributing controlled substances to a minor, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

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Prosecutors said his conviction stems from a case in January 2023, when Avery met a 17-year-old girl near Civic Center Park and brought her to a house in Aurora, where he gave her methamphetamines in exchange for sex.

They said the girl stayed with him for a few days, left and then was brought back to the Aurora home by Avery for a total of three times that month.

Denver Police Department

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact 911 or Denver Police.If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.