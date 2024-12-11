Denver man arrested on child sexual assault charges in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A wanted fugitive was arrested by Aurora police on child sexual assault charges last month, the department announced Wednesday.

John Vincent Custer, 48, of Denver, was arrested on Nov. 26 on two counts of child sexual assault with a pattern of abuse and two counts of child enticement, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. He resides in the Highland neighborhood in Denver.

The APD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, with help from federal law enforcement partners, made the arrest, which stemmed from an active warrant related to an investigation into the sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 11, 11am

Aurora detectives began working on this investigation in August after they received a tip that Custer was communicating with the teen through an app, police said. That investigation led to police discovering that Custer had allegedly engaged in sexual encounters with the minor on two occasions at the victim's house.

Custer was booked into a Denver County Jail and is out of custody on a $50,000 bond.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can stay anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

Aurora police said there are no other victims in this case, however during the department's investigation, they learned Custer was the subject of another child sex assault investigation by an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate in another jurisdiction in Colorado, a spokesperson told Denver7.

According to Colorado documents, Custer pleaded not guilty to charges of internet luring (with a child with intent to exploit) and internet sexual exploitation of a child in Morgan County. He was arrested in connection with these charges in December 2023 and the case is currently in the middle of a jury trial.