Denver police say a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called on a report of an unresponsive person inside a home around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. The home was located in the 4300 Block of North Shoshone Street.

Police arrived and found an adult woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it was believed that the suspect was Jonathan Paul Villa, the victim's son, and that the homicide took place on either Nov. 13 or Nov. 14.

Detectives learned that Villa may have been in possession of his mother's cell phone, and using the GPS, were able to locate Villa and arrest him on Monday.

He's currently being held in jail, and the Denver District Attorney's Office will make a final charging determination.