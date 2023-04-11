Denver man accused of making threats to U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

A Denver man has been arrested after officials said he made numerous threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, that mentioned the congressman’s race and stance on gun control.

Michael James Kennedy, 59, was arrested Thursday in Denver on suspicion of stalking, retaliation against an elected official and bias motivated crime.

According to an affidavit, Kennedy in the summer of 2022 “made repeated telephonic threats of gun-based violence and retaliation” toward Neguse that included “a clear racial animus” and touched on Neguse’s stance on gun control.

Denver police and the FBI began the investigation with help from U.S. Capitol Police before turning the case over the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office due to Neguse residing and having offices in Boulder County.

According to the affidavit, Kennedy is suspected of leaving 17 threatening voicemails with Neguse’s Boulder office between May 19 and June 6.

