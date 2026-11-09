Denver & Littleton file lawsuit to stop plan to gate Bow Mar public road

The City and County of Denver and the City of Littleton announced a lawsuit against the Town of Bow Mar over plans to gate public roads.

It's a story Denver7 has been covering for months after the town approved plans to gate public roads to cut down on traffic in June. In September, the town said it was exploring a compromise that included scaled-back gate plans.

According to the cities, Bow Mar approved plans to install a gate along S. Sheridan Blvd., south of W. Quincy Ave., and fully-close Tufts Ave. to outside traffic.

Watch below: Bow Mar moves forward with plans for gates

Bow Mar moves forward with gates

Denver and Littleton officials said that Bow Mar's decision will make emergency response more difficult for Denver and Littleton residents.

Watch below: Littleton's mayor weighs in on Bow Mar gate plan

Littleton’s Mayor weighs in on Bow Mar gate plan

“Bow Mar doesn’t get to decide what is or isn’t a public road, and they don’t get to make life less safe for Denver and Littleton drivers,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “As mayor it’s my responsibility to ensure residents receive the services they paid for, and we are ready to go to court – and if necessary, beyond – to ensure the roads stay open.”

“Public roads should serve the public, not become a tool for excluding people from their own community,” Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter added in a statement. “I will continue to demand equal access for both Littleton and Denver residents who all share this regional network. We should be working together to find solutions – not erecting barriers that divide us.”

You can read the full lawsuit below

Both city officials said they have attempted to engage with Bow Mar for several months, and offered to assist with targeted police enforcement.

“I regret that Bow Mar chose not to collaborate with its neighbors to solve our shared problems together,“ said Denver Councilman Kevin Flynn, whose district borders Bow Mar. “My residents are rightly angered at being blocked from safe access to the public right of way due to Bow Mar’s desire to privatize access on Sheridan Boulevard only to their invited guests.”

The original plan called for gates at several community entrances, citing traffic and safety concerns. However, in September, Bow Mar Mayor Bryan Sperry says the town is now considering installing just one gate — on Sheridan south of Tufts — further away from Denver's main roads.

Many homeowners at a September Board of Trustees meeting voiced strong support for moving forward with the original multi-gate plan.

"We need to protect our community. We need to move forward with the gate, and we need to look at privatizing our roads immediately," one resident said.

But not all residents agreed with the gating proposal.

"I feel like this town was never planned or meant to be a gated community," another resident said.

Denver7 has reached out to the Town of Bow Mar for a statement.