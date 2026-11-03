Denver League of Women Voters hosts Voter Support Stations near polling sites

The League of Women Voters of Denver and Just Vote Colorado hosted a Voter Support Stations at Barnum Recreation Center, a Denver polling place, on Monday afternoon to greet voters in the final hours leading up to Election Day.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government,

“The League today is following up on our ‘voting as people power, get out the vote’ efforts,” Pearlanne Zelarney, director of communications for the League of Women Voters of Denver, said. “We had been encouraging all season for everyone to vote early, and there's a large percentage that did, but still a huge percentage of people who haven't voted yet. And so, we want to make sure that they feel comfortable here and that they come out and vote and drop off their ballot, either in the tent or go in for the polling center.”

Zelarney said the Barnum neighborhood is a League priority for voter outreach and engagement.

Voter Justina Marrero Rodriguez arrived at the Barnum polling site as the League was setting up the support station.

Rodriguez said she was motivated to vote in this election by the political climate.

“Living in this community, being someone with my background of different, you know, cultures and places that I've lived, I think it's really important that we make our voice heard as the people,” Marrero Rodriguez said. “We have to work together to get through whatever this is going on in life right now, and I think it's just really important that we as a community, come together and make our voices heard.”

Voter and poll watcher Deena Larsen also shared what motivated her to get involved in the election process.

“I came back to the states to actually monitor and make sure that I voted. Our country is in such crisis, and I was a climate change technical writer for 30 years before I retired, and I know that we are facing a precipice and we are facing so many issues, and it is incredibly important for all of us to vote and all of us to give our opinions,” Larsen said.

The League of Women Voters of Denver will host another Voter Support Station on Tuesday, November 3, Election Day, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Denver Public Library Plaza, 10 W. Fourteenth Ave. Pkwy., Denver, CO 80204.