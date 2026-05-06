DENVER — Denver leaders say the city is ready to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

Local and state leaders came together Wednesday to show off the city, giving the Democratic National Committee its third of five site tours across the country.

Among the finalists are Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Denver.

"In 2028 Democrats will gather at the national convention to reaffirm the core principles of our party and nominate the next President of the United States of America," Ken Martin, chair for the Democratic National Committee, said.

READ MORE: Denver selected as finalist to host Democratic National Convention in 2028

He said the process of selecting the host city is a "serious and deliberative one."

The selection will be based on factors including hotel space, transit and airport access, venues, restaurants and bars, and culture, among other things.

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib made the case for what Denver brings to the table.

"Denver offers a town square, a place to debate, place to energize and a place to organize around the ideals that have always propelled this country forward with fairness, justice and the pursuit of happiness, and that's what the West has always provided," Murib said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also joined in the pitch. Johnston acknowledged it has been 18 years since Denver last hosted the DNC in 2008, but said he believes the event could bring in half a billion dollars in economic activity to the city.

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Denver leaders pitch city as host for 2028 Democratic National Convention

"It's four consecutive days of prime-time national television of 50,000 or more people in the city, hosting parties, events, gatherings, and so it's a huge economic impact for us," Johnston said.

Hosting the convention comes with a significant cost to the city as well. Johnston said Denver has a plan in place to cover it.

"That is certainly part of the question the convention will have, is each city's ability to fundraise for the convention," Johnston said. "We've built a very detailed financial plan to lay out our path to raise the resources that we would need to do and we're prepared to do that."

Denver Democrats are hoping to recreate the success of the 2008 DNC, nearly two decades later.

"Hosting a national convention, of course, can be a great economic boon for any city with over 35,000 delegates, guests and members of the press in attendance; the Democratic National Convention helps showcase its host city as a world class destination," Martin said.

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