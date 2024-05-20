Watch Now
Denver launches ambitious migrant program, breaking from the short-term shelter approach

As the City of Denver accepts families into its Asylum Seekers Program, which offers six months of rent-free housing, some new immigrants say it's been difficult navigating the application process.
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 20, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Denver has launched an ambitious new program to support migrants, and hundreds crammed into a convection center for orientation on Monday.

The plan is a major shift from the days- to weeks-long shelter stays that Denver, Chicago and New York City have been offering migrants over the past year.

Denver's new procedure includes six months of rental and food assistance for an apartment, work and certification trainings, free computers and phones, and help with asylum applications.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the plan in April at the same time he outlined millions of dollars worth of cuts to various city departments.

Many migrants have to wait six months under federal law to get a work permit after applying for asylum.

The program is meant to act as a buffer. It will begin with up to 800 participants.

