Denver is offering an opportunity for some to have arrest warrants wiped

DENVER — This coming Saturday, anyone with an active warrant in the city of Denver for low-level misdemeanors will have a chance to have their case cleared.

A person is eligible if they have active warrants for one or more of the following:



A Denver misdemeanor case

A Denver municipal case, including criminal traffic offenses

A probation violation in a Denver County or Municipal Court case

A failure to appear at a 2nd advisement in a Class 4, 5 or 6 non-Victim Rights Act (VRA) felony

Eligible people can speak with defense attorneys, have their outstanding warrants cleared, and either resolve their court cases or set new court dates without being arrested.

The Fresh Start program is a collaborative effort of several city agencies to clear up the thousands of outstanding city and state misdemeanor warrants for people who have failed to appear for their cases in Denver County Court.

The Fresh Start event is Saturday, October 28, at the Assessment, Intake, and Diversion (AID) Center of Denver, 1370 Elati Street, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Saturday’s event is the second one the city has hosted.