Denver invited to restaurant's Day of the Dead 10th anniversary event featuring Latino chefs

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is hitting a significant milestone this weekend — a decade of being open!

To celebrate, Work & Class in the RiNo neighborhood will be hosting a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) 10th anniversary party on Sunday.

The restaurant's owner and chef, Dana Rodriguez, said she's proud of this significant achievement.

"It feels really good because, obviously, a lot of places don't make it 10 years," said Rodriguez, "We go through so much. Some restaurants, they make it two years, three years, five years. Ten years is really good."

Work & Class

Chef Rodriguez is taking the opportunity to share this occasion with her fellow Latino chefs in Colorado.

She invited around a dozen of them to be a part of the celebration, too.

"You're going to taste amazing food through many chefs from Colorado," Rodriguez added, "I wanted to celebrate the Latino chefs, so I feel that is the perfect day to do it. And everybody is like bringing some traditions from Day of the Dead."

Work & Class

Rodriguez said part of the money from purchased tickets will help give back to Colorado's restaurant employees.

The event is partnering with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Angel Relief Fund.

The foundation offers grants to support industry employees with financial assistance for unexpected illness, injury, natural disaster, or mental health care.

"They help our employees, so we wanted to make sure we help our kitchens, especially our Latino community. They're pretty shy to ask for those things, and all the chefs, we agreed like we should do something really cool to help our people," Rodriguez said.

The event is benefiting a great cause while showcasing the diverse cuisine Colorado has to offer.

"A lot of new restaurants are coming, and I want people to come and enjoy that," Rodriguez added, "Support our local community restaurants so we can still bring you some cool stuff to Colorado."

The event starts at Work & Class at 2500 Larimer at 6 p.m. on Sunday and ends at Rodriguez's new restaurant, Carne, down the street.

You can purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, Chef Rodriguez also took some time to share her special 'Rompope' (Eggnog) recipe with Denver7 — just in time for the holidays.

Denver7

The recipe, which can be made alcoholic or non-alcoholic, only takes about 10 minutes.

"It's very easy to make it, and it's really good at any time," she said.