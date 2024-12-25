Denver Health’s “Tasting with Tots” is educating families on healthy eating early in childhood

DENVER — Denver Health’s innovative program, “Tasting with Tots,” is engaging families in a hands-on cooking experience aimed at fostering healthy eating habits for young children. This initiative, designed for kids aged six months to five years, addresses both nutritional education and community support.

Launched about two years ago at the West Side clinic, the program is expanding to various Denver Health clinics, impacting families across the community. Dr. Haley Ringwood, a family physician at Denver Health, describes it as a unique opportunity for parents and children to learn about nutrition together.

Each week, families gather to discuss different nutrition concepts relevant to toddlers, culminating in a hands-on snack-making session that emphasizes the week’s topic. This interactive approach helps children become involved in the cooking process, which Dr. Ringwood says significantly increases the likelihood that they will eat healthy foods.

“Parents love this program because it’s a community of support,” says Dr. Ringwood. “We’re all working toward the same goal of promoting healthy habits.”

Dr. Caitlin Hernandez, an infant mental health specialist, provides families with strategies for creating positive feeding dynamics and establishing healthy mealtime routines at home. This dual focus on parents and children exemplifies the program's comprehensive approach to nutrition education.

Sabrina Montoya, a participant and mother, appreciates the social aspect of the classes. “It’s fun for her to play with friends and experience new things,” she said, referring to her daughter, Sadavia. Montoya also highlighted how the program has impacted her own eating habits, promoting a healthier lifestyle for the entire family.

In addition to education, “Tasting with Tots” addresses food insecurity by ensuring participants leave each class with a bag of groceries and recipes to recreate the snacks at home. “We know that it’s not really that helpful to just tell people you need to eat healthy food if they don’t have access to that food in their homes,” Dr. Ringwood said.

“Tasting with Tots” not only aims to instill lasting nutritional habits in children but also fosters a supportive community for parents navigating the challenges of feeding their children.

For families interested in joining, the program is free and open to any Denver Health patients with children in the specified age range. Enthusiastic about the benefits, Dr. Ringwood emphasizes, “What we eat does matter,” highlighting the program's role in preventing future health issues through early intervention.