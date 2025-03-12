Denver Health to host mass vaccination clinics for measles amid outbreaks in neighboring states

DENVER — Denver Health will soon host mass vaccination clinics for the measles virus through its School-based Health Centers in Denver Public Schools.

This comes as outbreaks of the highly contagious disease are being reported in nearby Texas and New Mexico.

"Because it's so contagious, it tends to infect pretty much everyone who might be vulnerable to it, and it can lead to really dire complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain," explained Joseph Rosas, a physician assistant with the School-based Health Centers.

Two mass vaccination clinics will offer no-cost measles vaccines to kids and teens with parental consent.

"As long as you have a Denver Public School sibling, you can be consented to the clinic and get your vaccinations," said Maribel Reyes Cossio, Pathway Programs Project Coordinator, School-Based Health Centers, Denver Health.

The first is on Friday, March 14, at the Rachel B Knoll Campus, 5290 Kittredge Street. The second mass vaccination clinic is on March 21 at Kepner Middle School, 911 S. Hazel Court.

CDC

The third is open to the entire community, regardless of whether they are students. It will be held at Place Bridge Academy, 7125 Cherry Creek North Drive, on April 1.

"It's important so we don't end up with cases like our surrounding states, you know, just to kind of come together as a community to get the children protected," said Reyes Cossio.

To make an appointment at one of the clinics, visit their website or call 303-602-8958.