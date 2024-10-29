Denver Health mobile unit teams up with local businesses for breast cancer screenings

DENVER — Denver Health staff are hitting the streets with the system's Mobile Mammography Unit in hopes of bringing health care directly to Denverites and catching breast cancer early.

"Getting out in the community, being able to serve everybody, making it more convenient for patients," said mammographer Tiffany Romero.

Denver Health is teaming up with local businesses to provide screenings. The Mobile Mammography Unit parks outside and offers no-cost appointments to employees with insurance.

Denver7

The unit offered screenings to Denver Water employees on Monday.

"It's so convenient. I was here at the office anyway, and I was in and out this morning in 16 minutes," said Kristi Delynko.

For Christy Owen, being proactive is a deeply personal choice.

"I have a maternal aunt of mine who, unfortunately, had breast cancer in both breasts and had to have a double mastectomy, which motivated me to want to do my due diligence," Owen said.

Romero said many of the women she sees are worried that the procedure is extremely painful, but she said it is not.

"A lot of people come with anxiety, and they come with tears in their eyes, and it hurt me to see that because I know that it isn't what they expect or what they think," said Romero. "It's better to face that fear and get the exam than not."

Businesses can partner with Denver Health for their mobile clinic by filling out this form. The business does need a parking area for the mobile clinic that's at least 38ft long x 12 ft high x 9 ft wide. There must also be parking for three additional vehicles for staff members, and a point of contact for Denver Health to coordinate with.

If you're a patient who is interested in getting a cancer screening, you can view the mobile unit's schedule. In some cases, you could be eligible for a free Lyft ride to get you there. More information can be found here.