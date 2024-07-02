Denver granted $540,000 to launch program to fight youth vaping

DENVER — The number of kids and teens who vape has been a concerning trend that health officials are watching closely. And now, city officials in Denver are planning to fight back against this dangerous trend thanks to funds from a settlement with vape company Juul.

"I think the availability (of vape pens for kids and teens) has increased, and these products are relatively new, so we've kind of seen use go up as the products have made it into market," said Sarah Belstock, the director of Community Health Promotion at the Public Health Institute at Denver Health.

A recent statewide survey of high school students in Colorado showed 30% admitted to vaping at some point. Nearly 9% said they've vaped in the last month, yet nearly 80% say they think it's wrong for someone their age to be vaping.

Even experts acknowledge that it's not easy to quit once you start.

"Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, so quitting vaping is going to be as hard as quitting cigarettes, which we know that's one of the the hardest substances to quit," said Belstock.

Just last year, Colorado received nearly $32 million in a settlement with vape company Juul after several states sued them, accusing their marketing of targeting teens.

Some of that money was granted to local communities to help launch programs that can deter vaping use and help kids quit.

The City and County of Denver recently received $541,158 to establish the Denver Youth Vaping Cessation and Mental Health Initiative.

"We're going to bring a Youth Advisory Board to this to the table. The Youth Advisory Board will be able to shape the project with having a youth voice front and center," said Teddy Montoya, the Tobacco Program manager for the City and County of Denver. "We're going to conduct a mental health needs assessment, which will hopefully get to the barriers and challenges that young people face with vaping and we're hoping to create a toolkit that mental health providers or behavioral health providers can use, and that we can replicate that approach in other settings."

The mental health component is something health officials believe is tied directly to vaping.

"A lot of teens who are using vape products are also experiencing symptoms of depression," said Belstock. "I know some use in order to relieve anxiety or stress. And in fact, a lot of times, vape products can really increase those those symptoms as well."

Denver is expected to launch the new program in the coming months as they say it's important for teens to realize the health impacts of vaping as soon as possible.

"When young people began vaping, or tobacco use in general, we know that it could lead to long-term tobacco use or vape use, and so we're hoping that by addressing these populations early on, we can curve the use rates long term," said Montoya.

There are resources available right now to help young people quit vaping or smoking.

My Life My Quit offers free and confidential counseling for kids aged 12-17 through text message, online chat or over the phone. They can be reached at 1-855-891-9989 or by texting "Start My Quit" to 36072. Smoke Free Teen is another free and confidential option for teens. Text "QUIT" to 47848.

Officials have suggestions for parents who may have a hard time bringing up the topic with their kids.

"I think that they should just express concern, lay out some of the facts. I think some of (it is...) there's a portion of teens who are using because they think it's a safer alternative to cigarettes, and so just making sure that teens are aware of the risks in a really straightforward and non-judgmental way, and then offer to help them connect with some of those resources," said Belstock.