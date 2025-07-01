Denver firefighters responding to reports of grass fires near airport

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department is working to confirm reports of multiple grass fires around the airport Tuesday afternoon.

A public information officer for the Denver International Airport told Denver7 that somebody reported a fire inside the fence line near 88th. The spokesperson said it was likely caused by lightning.

The Denver Fire Department is currently responding to the airport property.

In addition, the Aurora Fire Department is headed to a possible grass fire south of the airport.

As of 5:20 p.m., there are no reports of injuries or impacts to flights.

Denver7 is working to confirm more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.