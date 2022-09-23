Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver firefighters respond to house fire near 5th Avenue, Bannock Street

Denver Fire Department responds to a fire near 5th Avenue and Bannock
Denver Fire Department
The Denver Fire Department responds to a fire near 5th Avenue and Bannock on Sept. 23, 2022.
Denver Fire Department responds to a fire near 5th Avenue and Bannock
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 09:06:18-04

DENVER — Firefighters with the Denver Police Department responded to a house fire around W. 5th Avenue and Bannock Street early Friday morning.

The fire department received an initial report about a single-story home on fire on the first floor and attic space, the department said. It first tweeted about the fire shortly after 3 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and by 3:50 a.m., reported that they were only looking for hot spots.

5th and Bannock fire Sept 23 2022_Denver Fire Department
The Denver Fire Department responds to a fire near 5th Avenue and Bannock on Sept. 23, 2022.

No injuries were reported.

"The quick work from crews prevented this fire from spreading to any adjacent structures," the department said.

Fire investigators are working at the scene to determine where and how the fire started.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 23, 6am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7