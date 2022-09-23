Denver firefighters respond to house fire near 5th Avenue, Bannock Street

DENVER — Firefighters with the Denver Police Department responded to a house fire around W. 5th Avenue and Bannock Street early Friday morning.

The fire department received an initial report about a single-story home on fire on the first floor and attic space, the department said. It first tweeted about the fire shortly after 3 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and by 3:50 a.m., reported that they were only looking for hot spots.

Denver Fire Department The Denver Fire Department responds to a fire near 5th Avenue and Bannock on Sept. 23, 2022.

No injuries were reported.

"The quick work from crews prevented this fire from spreading to any adjacent structures," the department said.

Fire investigators are working at the scene to determine where and how the fire started.