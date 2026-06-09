Denver firefighter suffers burns fighting Highland neighborhood blaze

DENVER — A Denver firefighter was injured battling a residential construction fire in the city’s Highland neighborhood Monday.

The Denver Fire Department said the injured firefighter suffered burns to a small area of his back and was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a single-family dwelling under construction near W. 33rd Avenue and Navajo Street.

Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the upper portion of the home and quickly initiated an aggressive fire attack and search operations, DFD said.

Crews worked through challenging weather conditions to bring the fire under control and prevent extension to nearby structures.

DFD told Denver7 that the heavy rain that moved through the area did little to quell the flames as the fire was “pretty deep” in the structure by the time the rainfall started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.