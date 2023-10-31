Denver firefighter charged with criminal trespass following domestic incident in Colorado Springs

DENVER — A Denver firefighter faces two charges following a domestic incident in Colorado Springs, the Denver Fire Department announced Monday.

Derek Smith was arrested on October 17 and charged with first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and criminal mischief.

According to Denver Fire, Smith was hired in 2020 and is assigned to Station 28. He has been placed on leave without pay pending the result of the trial, the department said.

Following the trial, Denver Fire's Internal Affairs will initiate an internal investigation, according to the fire department.