Denver fire station recognized by the National Register of Historic Places

DENVER — A fire station in the Five Points neighborhood, which had an all-Black crew until 1957 when the city desegregated the department, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Denver Fire Department hosted a recognition celebration Thursday at the station. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Fire Chief Desmond G. Fulton and community members attended.

“I think no greater testament to the leadership of the Black community in this neighborhood, to Denver's history and to the history of firefighters who gave everything they had for a city, even when that city didn't fully see them and recognize them and empower them,” Mayor Johnston said.

Fire Station No. 3, also known by its motto “Pride of the Points,” has been owned by the Denver Fire Department since 1931 and is the city’s longest continually operated firehouse.

The station, located at 2500 N. Washington St., is being recognized for the all-Black fire crews who served the neighborhood while coming against segregationist policies from 1931 to 1957.

History Colorado, a nonprofit that operates 11 museums and historic sites, said the historic designation is about much more than the building itself. It’s honoring the men who served Five Points during a period of redlining and discrimination.

Historians say the fire station was a safe and dependable place in the community, where firefighters helped people with car repairs, gave haircuts and taught kids how to ride their bikes.

“These are the kinds of American stories I think that we really need to preserve,” said Dawn DiPrince, president/CEO of History Colorado and State Historic Preservation Officer.

The original Station No. 3 was constructed across the street in 1888. In 1893, the first Black fire crew was established. Then, in 1897, Silas Johnson became the first Black captain. That promotion defined the station as an all-Black fire station.

The fire station was an opportunity for Black men to have a public service job, but they were not allowed to serve at other stations until integration in 1957. That limited their options for promotions and career growth.

Despite such a dangerous job, firefighters at Fire Station No. 3 were often given some of the oldest equipment in the department. A former firefighter told History Colorado stories of going into burning homes without vital equipment like air respirators.

“The pure danger of what that looks like — and he talks about running into the fire and doing as much as he can before you run out of breath,” DiPrince said.

In 1970 the city wanted to decommission the station, but the community fought to protect it. It is still in use today.

Being on the National Register allows the building access to the State Historical Fund and other preservation funds to help with building maintenance and programs.